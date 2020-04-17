Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Northern Railway ensures supply of essential items

In a bid to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown, the Northern Railway is continuing to deliver essential commodities through its freight services to help the country combat the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:19 IST
Combating COVID-19: Northern Railway ensures supply of essential items
The NR has loaded 573 rakes of food grain, which is 0.90 million tons higher than a previous financial year.. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to ensure supply of essential items during the lockdown, the Northern Railway is continuing to deliver essential commodities through its freight services to help the country combat the coronavirus. Due to the lockdown, loading requirement at the Northern Railway (NR) has increased from an average of 15 rakes per day to up to 51 rakes in a day, as per an official release.

"As a result of increased requirements, the all-time highest record single day loading of 51 rakes of food grain was achieved on April 9 this year. Approximately 53 per cent of the food grain loading has been done alone by the Northern Railway during the lockdown period," reads the release from the NR. "The NR has loaded 573 rakes of food grain, which is 0.90 million tons higher than a previous financial year. The NR has dispatched 15.75 lakh tons of food grains, which is 137 per cent higher than last year," the release further says.

Additionally, as many as 25 Annapurna trains have been run by the Northern Railways across the country to meet the demand for food grains. Meanwhile, social distancing and sanitisation are also being ensured, keeping in view the safety of the employees and the working people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

French friction over government's COVID-tracing app project

Frances state-supported StopCovid contact-tracing app project is creating friction between government and parliament amid preparations to debate the issue before the app is ready. The planned smartphone app would warn users if they come int...

Cricket-Burnout fears deny De Kock South Africa test captaincy

Quinton de Kock will be overlooked as captain of the South Africa test team to avoid overburdening the nations top performer over recent years, director of cricket Graeme Smith said on Friday.De Kock was named captain of the limited overs s...

World Bank says no 'free ride' for commercial creditors on debt relief

Commercial creditors need to support debt relief for the poorest countries and cannot just free ride on a suspension in debt payments by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday. Malpass told the World...

Delhi police register 190 cases on Friday for violating lockdown orders

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,547 people detained in Delhi on Friday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said. According to police data, 195 cases were registered for disobedience to a public serva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020