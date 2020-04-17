Elderly woman's body found in fields in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 60-year-old woman's body was found in the fields at Rahmatpur village in Bhopa here on Friday with suspicion that she might have committed suicide, police said

According to Bhopa police station house officer Rajiv Kumar, the body has not yet been identified and it has been sent for a post-mortem. An investigation is underway

A bottle of poison was also recovered near the body, though, the exact cause of death will only be clear once the autopsy report is done, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

