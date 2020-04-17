Maha: Only confirmed coronavirus patient in Hingoli recovers

A 49-year-old man who was the only coronavirus patient detected so far in Hingoli district of Maharashtra was discharged from hospital on Friday, a health official said. The man, who had traveled to Delhi, was admitted to civil hospital in Hingoli on April 2.

His latest swab tests came out negative twice, indicating that he had recovered from virus infection, so he was discharged on Friday evening, said District Surveillance Officer Dr Ganesh Jogdand. "At present there are no active COVID-19 patients here but swab reports of 16 suspected patients are awaited," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

