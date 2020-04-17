Uttarakhand Police register 65 cases for lockdown violations

As many as 65 cases were registered on Friday in which 279 accused were arrested for violating the lockdown guidelines. According to Uttarakhand Police, so far, a total of 1,696 cases have been registered and 6,853 accused have been arrested in the state for lockdown violations.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, till now challans have been issued to 18364 vehicles, 4468 vehicles have been seized and a total of Rs 88.06 lakhs in fine has been collected, police said. This nationwide lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

