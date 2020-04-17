Left Menu
On-third COVID-19 patients in Noida cured

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:26 IST
Thirty-three of the 92 coronavirus patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar are cured and discharged from hospital, a number which has brought some cheer to the district which is among the worst affected in Uttar Pradesh. This 35 per cent recovery rate is better than the 13 per cent recorded at the national level. Union Health Ministry on Friday morning said there are 13,387 positive cases in the country and 1,748 people have been cured.

Statistics for Uttar Pradesh show that about 9 per cent of the total 805 infected people till Thursday night have recovered from COVID-19. Gautam Buddh Nagar near Delhi had emerged as a major hotspot for the virus in March and the district also saw the shunting of some top officials, including the district magistrate and the chief medical officer, over the handling of the situation.

It initially had the maximum cases in the state but now stands third in the list after Agra and Lucknow. District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare on Friday said so far 1,925 samples have been taken for COVID-19 test and 92 of them tested positive.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said 33 of the 92 patients have been cured and discharged. “Dear residents, today nine more patients have been cured and discharged, making the total discharge number to 33 out of 92 cases. Now 59 active Covid cases remain in Gautam Buddh Nagar. All our corona warriors shall continue to do our best,” the DM tweeted on Thursday night.

In a statement on Friday, the health department said 1,222 people are currently under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida for coronavirus and 595 in institutional quarantine. On cluster containment activity, the department said 4,036 teams were deployed for gathering information and raising awareness in a concerted door-to-door campaign.

These teams have visited 3,90,898 houses so far and screened 12,46,769 people. They identified 1,030 people who had travelled abroad in recent weeks. All travellers have been put under surveillance, it added.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has identified 28 hotspots across Noida and Greater Noida where residential societies and sectors have been completely sealed, even as the general lockdown curbs are applied elsewhere in the district..

