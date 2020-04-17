Left Menu
Radha Soami Satsang Beas takes care of migrant workers in Saharanpur

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Saharanpur has become a shelter house for hundreds of stranded migrant workers, who left for their homes during nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:22 IST
The Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Saharanpur has become a shelter house for hundreds of stranded migrant workers.. Image Credit: ANI

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Saharanpur has become a shelter house for hundreds of stranded migrant workers, who left for their homes during nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. On March 28-29, a large number of migrant workers reached Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The local administration made arrangements to send some 4,000 of them to their destinations, but over 900 of them remained stranded in the city.

Following the Centre's guidelines, local administration took initiative to provide them with shelter and they were brought to Radha Soami Satsang Beas shelter house. The facility, which spreads in an area of 350 acres of land, has provided beds under huge sheds by maintaining social distancing.

Sanjeev Kumar, a stranded migrant worker, said: "I got stranded due to lockdown and was brought here by the local administration. We are getting all facilities like food and bathing. We have been told about transporting us back to our homes as soon lockdown curbs are removed. We are feeling like being at home here." Amar Arora, the chief volunteer at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Saharanpur, said: "We are receiving the administration's continuous help. The stranded migrant workers, who are living here, are kept in discipline with proper safety guidelines. The administration has given us all support."

Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Saharanpur has a clean and modern community kitchen, which prepares hygiene and healthy food three times a day. The food is served to stranded migrant workers by maintaining social distancing. The community kitchen also prepares food packets for distribution to the poor people in the city.

Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner, Saharanpur, told ANI: "Many people are donating money to run such a large community kitchen. All arrangement is done with the help of the community and this organisation, which is highly commendable and a great initiative". Giant projector screens are also set up for the entertainment of migrant workers. Instructors have also been hired to teach them daily yoga and other exercises so that they remain mentally and physically fit during the pandemic.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas is a spiritual organisation based on the teaching of all religions. It is dedicated to the process of inner development under the guidance of a spiritual teacher. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

