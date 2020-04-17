Three-year-old suffers burns as hot fish curry falls on her

A three-year-old baby girl suffered severe burns as a pan of hot fish curry fell on her Friday during a quarrel between family members at their home in Kerala's Kollam district, police said. Police have arrested the child's paternal grandfather, Sivankutty (67) and aunt, Sithara (32) and the two havebeen booked under IPC sections 302 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing harm) and Sect 75 of the Juvenile Justice act (punishment for cruelty to child) in connection with the incident.

Shabnam, the baby's mother, told a TV channel that she was carrying the child and the dish, when she was allegedly slapped and pushed by Sivankutty and the pot of curry fell on the child, who suffered 35 per cent burns. The mother also suffered minor injuries, police said, adding the child has been admitted to a hospital.

Shabnam hails from Maharashtra and had got married to Sharatlal, who is working as an engineer in Hyderabad. They have two children.

On Friday, following a spat, Sithara called up her father, who had gone out,saying she was attacked by Shabnam. The furious father came rushing inside the house and allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law.

Based on the mother's complaint, police arrested the two. The Kerala Child Rights commission has also on its own registered a case and has sought an immediate report from Kollam collector and DGP.

