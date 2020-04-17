Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three-year-old suffers burns as hot fish curry falls on her

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:48 IST
Three-year-old suffers burns as hot fish curry falls on her

A three-year-old baby girl suffered severe burns as a pan of hot fish curry fell on her Friday during a quarrel between family members at their home in Kerala's Kollam district, police said. Police have arrested the child's paternal grandfather, Sivankutty (67) and aunt, Sithara (32) and the two havebeen booked under IPC sections 302 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing harm) and Sect 75 of the Juvenile Justice act (punishment for cruelty to child) in connection with the incident.

Shabnam, the baby's mother, told a TV channel that she was carrying the child and the dish, when she was allegedly slapped and pushed by Sivankutty and the pot of curry fell on the child, who suffered 35 per cent burns. The mother also suffered minor injuries, police said, adding the child has been admitted to a hospital.

Shabnam hails from Maharashtra and had got married to Sharatlal, who is working as an engineer in Hyderabad. They have two children.

On Friday, following a spat, Sithara called up her father, who had gone out,saying she was attacked by Shabnam. The furious father came rushing inside the house and allegedly attacked his daughter-in-law.

Based on the mother's complaint, police arrested the two. The Kerala Child Rights commission has also on its own registered a case and has sought an immediate report from Kollam collector and DGP.PTI UDBN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Boeing, Trump's restart plan boost Wall Street

Wall Street bounced on Friday as Boeing said it would resume production of commercial jets next week, with investors also cheering President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and on hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19. The U....

Mexico to inject 60 bln pesos into economy in May-president

The Mexican government will inject around 60 billion pesos 2.5 billion into the economy in May, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, as the country gears up to weather economic shocks from the coronavirus.1 23.8920 Mexican...

UK hospital death toll rises 847 as expert sees only slow decrease ahead

The United Kingdoms hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose 847 to 14,576, as of 1600 GMT on April 16, the health ministry said.In all, 341,551 people have been tested of whom 108,692 tested positive, it added. Todays number of announced dea...

Road transport ministry helping needy, poor amid Covid-19 lockdown

The road transport ministry on Friday said it is discharging its social responsibility by helping drivers, laborers and other needy people -- most of whom were stranded on roads after the lockdown announcement. Soon after the announcement b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020