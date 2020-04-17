Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unable to get 'likes' on TikTok, teenager ends life in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:12 IST
Unable to get 'likes' on TikTok, teenager ends life in Noida

A teenager allegedly hanged himself to death at his home here as he was apparently "depressed" over not getting "likes" on his TikTok videos of late, police said on Friday. The 18-year-old lived in Salarpur, under Sector 39 police station limits in Noida, and the incident was reported on Thursday evening, the police said.

They said the teenager was active on TikTok, a China-made mobile phone application that allows users to post short clips of themselves performing acts, stunts and lip-syncing songs and tunes. "The local police reached the spot immediately after they were alerted about the incident. They broke down the door that was bolted from inside and found his body hanging from the ceiling fan on Thursday evening," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"During inquiry it came to light that he would make videos on TikTok and nobody was 'liking' his videos on the app since past few days. It's a shocking finding... People from his family and neighbourhood said that he was really worried over not getting 'likes' on TikTok and that is why he took this extreme step," the officer said. The ADCP said no suicide note was found from the spot but the teenager had told his family members and neighbours that he was "depressed" because he was not getting the expected response on the social media app.

"However, we are investigating the matter and proceedings will be carried out depending on the findings in the case," Singh said. A popular social media app now, India is one of the most significant markets for TikTok. PTI KIS AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...

Revenue deptt asks officers to donate one day's salary every month till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund

The revenue department has asked its officers to donate one days salary every month for full fiscal year till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund to assist the government in its battle against COVID-19. It has been decided to appeal to all officers...

L'Oreal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitizers to aid coronavirus fight

Personal care firm&#160;LOreal on Thursday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. LOral Indias operations team will donate h...

US STOCKS-Boeing, Trump's restart plan boost Wall Street

Wall Street bounced on Friday as Boeing said it would resume production of commercial jets next week, with investors also cheering President Donald Trumps plan to reopen the economy and on hopes of a potential drug to treat COVID-19. The U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020