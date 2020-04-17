COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases climbs to 37 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 37, a senior official said. The person who hails from Chamba district tested positive at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district, officials said.

His history could not be immediately known, they said. A total of 391 samples were tested on Friday at IGMC Shimla, Dr RPGMC in Tanda and CRI Kasauli.

One of them tested positive, 18 have tested negative. Report of the rest 372 samples is still awaited, a health official said. The number of active cases in the state has risen to 19. They are being treated in various hospitals of the state.

Twelve patients - three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts - have recovered. Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two have died.

The two deaths include a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had been staying in a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15, tested positive and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI DJI TDS TDS.

