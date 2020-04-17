Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases climbs to 37 in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:20 IST
COVID-19: One more tests positive, total cases climbs to 37 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 37, a senior official said. The person who hails from Chamba district tested positive at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra district, officials said.

His history could not be immediately known, they said. A total of 391 samples were tested on Friday at IGMC Shimla, Dr RPGMC in Tanda and CRI Kasauli.

One of them tested positive, 18 have tested negative. Report of the rest 372 samples is still awaited, a health official said. The number of active cases in the state has risen to 19. They are being treated in various hospitals of the state.

Twelve patients - three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts - have recovered. Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two have died.

The two deaths include a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had been staying in a factory's guest house in Baddi since March 15, tested positive and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2. PTI DJI TDS TDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai leader asks billionaires for help solving virus crisis

Thailands leader says he will appeal directly to the countrys 20 wealthiest people for assistance in overcoming the coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a televised address Friday that the government alone cannot sol...

MHA extends visa of stranded foreigners till May 3

The Home Ministry on Friday extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 on gratis basis. The Home Ministry also said the visa granted to those foreigners, except diplom...

DRDO develops two more products to combat COVID-19

Boosting Indias capabilities in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the DRDO has developed two more products including an automatic mist-based sanitiser dispensing unit, officials said on Friday. The other product is a UV sanitisation box, ...

RBI steps good but exporters need special package: EEPC

Hailing the Reserve Banks measures to aid the economy, the engineering exports body EEPC on Friday said the sector needs a special package to meet the unprecedented challenges. Relaxations and forbearance given by the RBI on loans would hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020