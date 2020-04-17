Assam CM requests Meghalaya CM for hassle free movement of vehicles carrying essential items

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday requested his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure hassle free movement of vehicles, carrying essential commodities from Guwahati to Barak Valley, through Meghalaya. Sonowal said, vehicles carrying essential commodities to Barak Valley pass through the neighbouring state and a helping hand from the authorities of Meghalaya will enable Assam government to reach out to the people faster, an official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Sangma assured Sonowal of taking adequate steps for transportation of essential commodities through Meghalaya without any disruption. Both the chief ministers also discussed the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic and the steps taken by both the neighbouring states to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Sonowal also called up several eminent personalities of the state and discussed the prevailing situation in the state. The chief minister called the prominent persons of Barak and Brahmaputra Valley to wish them on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year, the official said.

Sonowal called judges, litterateurs, veteran journalists, lawyers, academicians and wildlife conservationists among others. Some of the eminent persons he spoke to were retired Supreme Court chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, litterateurs and former presidents of Asam Sahitya Sabha Homen Borgohain, Nagen Saikia, Rong Bong Terang and Imran Shah, veteran journalists Dhiren Chakraborty, Nitya Bora, Prafulla Gobind Barua and Haidar Hussain, conservationist Jadav Payeng among others, the official said.

The chief minister apprised them of the situation in the state during the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by the state government to tackle it..

