Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM requests Meghalaya CM for hassle free movement of vehicles carrying essential items

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:41 IST
Assam CM requests Meghalaya CM for hassle free movement of vehicles carrying essential items

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday requested his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure hassle free movement of vehicles, carrying essential commodities from Guwahati to Barak Valley, through Meghalaya. Sonowal said, vehicles carrying essential commodities to Barak Valley pass through the neighbouring state and a helping hand from the authorities of Meghalaya will enable Assam government to reach out to the people faster, an official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Sangma assured Sonowal of taking adequate steps for transportation of essential commodities through Meghalaya without any disruption. Both the chief ministers also discussed the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic and the steps taken by both the neighbouring states to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Sonowal also called up several eminent personalities of the state and discussed the prevailing situation in the state. The chief minister called the prominent persons of Barak and Brahmaputra Valley to wish them on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year, the official said.

Sonowal called judges, litterateurs, veteran journalists, lawyers, academicians and wildlife conservationists among others. Some of the eminent persons he spoke to were retired Supreme Court chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, litterateurs and former presidents of Asam Sahitya Sabha Homen Borgohain, Nagen Saikia, Rong Bong Terang and Imran Shah, veteran journalists Dhiren Chakraborty, Nitya Bora, Prafulla Gobind Barua and Haidar Hussain, conservationist Jadav Payeng among others, the official said.

The chief minister apprised them of the situation in the state during the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by the state government to tackle it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Aimed at revenue,Karnataka govt bats for Akrama-Sakrama scheme

With a plan to regularise over 35 lakh unauthorised buildings in the state under the Akrama- Sakrama scheme, the Karnataka government on Friday said it has decided to re-frame laws on regularising unauthorised properties and study how other...

2.85 lakh passes issued to wheat growers in Punjab

Punjab Mandi Board has issued 2.85 lakh passes to farmers to ensure hassle-free procurement of wheat. Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Development Viswajeet Khanna said a total of 3,691 mandis had been set up in the state to prevent gat...

Tour operators' association demand full refund on air tickets booked for travel during lockdown

A tour operators grouping on Friday urged the government to ensure airlines refund money to domestic and international travellers whose tickets were booked for travel during the lockdown period. The nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of ...

Uber partners Medlife to deliver medicines in 5 cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with online health platform Medlife to provide residents across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune access to prescription and over-the-counter medicines amid the ongoing n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020