Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition to COVID-19 victims' funeral in Meghalaya, TN blot on society's consciousness: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:02 IST
Opposition to COVID-19 victims' funeral in Meghalaya, TN blot on society's consciousness: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said he was "deeply disturbed" by news reports that people in Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu had opposed funerals of doctors who died of COVID-19 fearing it could further spread the disease. Such incidents are a blot on the society's consciousness, he said. Citing a newspaper report, he said there was a delay of 36 hours in the funeral of the Meghalaya doctor.

"Such incidents are a blot on the society's consciousness and of great concern for all of us, irrespective of party, religion and region," he said in a Facebook post. The "unfortunate behaviour" from the locals forced Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to finally intervene in the matter and help resolve it, Naidu said.

The vice president said the physician's body lay for several hours in the hospital he had founded after attempts to bury or cremate him were unsuccessful due to local resistance. "Further distressed to know about a similar incident in Chennai, where locals resisted cremation of a doctor hailing from Nellore following his death in a city hospital. "Saddened to learn that the body had to be shifted to an alternative place for cremation with the help of police and other authorities," Naidu later said on Twitter. He felt that there is an urgent need to educate the people and remove misconceptions on COVID-19 to prevent such inhuman incidents in the future.

The vice president has shared his concerns on the issue with the home secretary and the director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He said it is a matter of deep anguish that such incidents occurred in spite of an advisory being issued by the central government in March for the management of dead bodies infected with novel coronavirus.

"I urge all citizens to be empathic and respond compassionately, not react irrationally, especially during these testing times," Naidu said. People must act responsibly and not believe in rumours, the vice president said.

The need of the hour is to create greater social awareness among the general public by various stakeholders, he opined. "Doctors and the medical fraternity are risking their lives to save us during the COVID-19  pandemic. We need to respect them and lend our support in these testing times," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK govt science adviser confident health service capacity will not be breached

The British governments top science adviser on Friday said he was confident that the capacity of the National Health Service NHS would not be breached during the coronavirus outbreak thanks to measures taken to stem the pace of transmission...

Heinous crimes in Delhi down by over 70% amid lockdown: Police

Amidst the countrywide lockdown to control the COVID-19 outbreak, heinous crimes have significantly decreased by over 70 per cent in the national capital in comparison to last year, police said on Friday. The Delhi police has released data...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 955pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

Bihar allows eateries, restaurants along highways to operate from April 20

The Bihar government on Friday allowed the opening of eateries, restaurants and hotels along the highways in the state from April 20 in order to serve drivers and other transport workers of goods vehicles, officials said. Certain conditions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020