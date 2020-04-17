COVID-19: Thane has 320 cases, Palghar has 80 as on Friday

COVID-19: Thane has 320 cases, Palghar has 80 as on FridayPTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:48 IST
Twenty-nine people tested positivefor coronavirus on Friday in Thane, taking the district'stotal COVID-19 count to 320, official said
This includes 115 cases in Thane municipal corporationlimits, 60 in Kalyan Dombivali, 59 in Navi Mumbai
The Palghar district count stands at 80 as on Friday,said officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- COVID
- Kalyan Dombivali
- Palghar
- Navi Mumbai
ALSO READ
Govt WhatsApp launched to share COVID-19 information
BRIEF-PVH CEO Manny Chirico Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 - CNBC
Govt provides support to community health services to overcome COVID-19
Colombian health workers protest delayed salaries amid COVID-19
What doctors are learning about COVID-19 'on the fly'