COVID-19: Thane has 320 cases, Palghar has 80 as on Friday

Twenty-nine people tested positivefor coronavirus on Friday in Thane, taking the district'stotal COVID-19 count to 320, official said

This includes 115 cases in Thane municipal corporationlimits, 60 in Kalyan Dombivali, 59 in Navi Mumbai

The Palghar district count stands at 80 as on Friday,said officials.

