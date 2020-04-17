Armed cops to be deployed at COVID-19 red zones to ensure none violates rules: Mamata

Stressing the need to abide by lockdown norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said armed police personnel will be deployed at all red zones -- the most vulnerable areas -- to ensure people do not violate rules. Banerjee, during a video conference with district officials and senior police personnel here, described neighbouring Howrah district as a "very sensitive zone" and urged people there to stay indoors and not gather at marketplaces.

"I urge the people of Howrah to stay at home. Otherwise we will not be able to contain it (COVID-19). The situation is alarming (in Howrah). As of now, transmission is restricted within families, but if community transmission begins, it will lead to a massive problem. "I'm telling this clearly... if needed, deploy armed police in those areas at least for seven to 10 days... markets in Howrah will have to be closed by noon...," Banerjee told the officials during the meeting.

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said that the situation, if not dealt with immediately, could have disastrous consequences. "I don't want to see huge gatherings inside market places. Without mask nobody will be allowed entry to the markets. If needed deploy armed police outside market places, especially in Howrah... People must use sanitisers before entering shops," she stated.

Banerjee also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to depute armed policemen at other red zones in the north and the central parts of the city. She asked administration officials in Howrah to take initiatives to bring the district to 'orange zone' from 'red zone' over the next 14 days.

At least 10 of the 23 districts in the state, including Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Jhargram, Malda, Coochbehar, Purulia, have not reported any COVID-19 case, the CM noted. "But we must not to be complacent. We have to be alert and take all precautionary measures," she said.

Banerjee also asked the administration in the bordering districts to be alert and keep a check on the entry of people, especially from Bihar and Jharkhand. She also advised the district magistrates and superintendents of police to regularly visit hospitals and keep an eye on distribution of food grains at ration shops.

