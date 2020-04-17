Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed cops to be deployed at COVID-19 red zones to ensure none violates rules: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:50 IST
Armed cops to be deployed at COVID-19 red zones to ensure none violates rules: Mamata

Stressing the need to abide by lockdown norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said armed police personnel will be deployed at all red zones -- the most vulnerable areas -- to ensure people do not violate rules. Banerjee, during a video conference with district officials and senior police personnel here, described neighbouring Howrah district as a "very sensitive zone" and urged people there to stay indoors and not gather at marketplaces.

"I urge the people of Howrah to stay at home. Otherwise we will not be able to contain it (COVID-19). The situation is alarming (in Howrah). As of now, transmission is restricted within families, but if community transmission begins, it will lead to a massive problem. "I'm telling this clearly... if needed, deploy armed police in those areas at least for seven to 10 days... markets in Howrah will have to be closed by noon...," Banerjee told the officials during the meeting.

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said that the situation, if not dealt with immediately, could have disastrous consequences. "I don't want to see huge gatherings inside market places. Without mask nobody will be allowed entry to the markets. If needed deploy armed police outside market places, especially in Howrah... People must use sanitisers before entering shops," she stated.

Banerjee also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to depute armed policemen at other red zones in the north and the central parts of the city. She asked administration officials in Howrah to take initiatives to bring the district to 'orange zone' from 'red zone' over the next 14 days.

At least 10 of the 23 districts in the state, including Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Jhargram, Malda, Coochbehar, Purulia, have not reported any COVID-19 case, the CM noted. "But we must not to be complacent. We have to be alert and take all precautionary measures," she said.

Banerjee also asked the administration in the bordering districts to be alert and keep a check on the entry of people, especially from Bihar and Jharkhand. She also advised the district magistrates and superintendents of police to regularly visit hospitals and keep an eye on distribution of food grains at ration shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's indigenous towns impose their own coronavirus lockdowns

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - I ndigenous communities across Mexico have installed blockades and imposed curfews in a bid to protect their isolated towns from the new coronavirus, lea...

Reopening wet food markets must conform to strict standards -WHO

Any wet markets that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.Suspicion has falle...

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020