Pune: COVID-19 cases reach 565 as 68 test positive on Friday

The number of COVID-19 cases inPune district in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Friday with 68 newcases reported, as well as three deaths, officials said

The coronavirus positive cases now stand at 565 whilethe death toll so far is 48, an official said

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune city is 480,while it is 49 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, and 36 in thedistrict's rural area. There were also three deaths onFriday," he said.

