Left Menu
Development News Edition

66 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:33 IST
66 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 66 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 562. With 66 people testing positive for the virus, the total number of positive cases reported in the state rose to 766, a media bulletin on COVID-19 said.

No death was reported today and the number of people who succumbed to the virus remained unchanged at 18. The number of people discharged from hospitals after recovery stood at 186, according to the bulletin.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area accounted for 286 of the total 562 active cases, it said. Containment zones have been taken up in the localities where positive cases are reported, an official release said.

Across the state, containment measures are being taken up in 13 districts in which 209 clusters have been identified. With 54 positive cases reported till Friday in Suryapet district, the Suryapet town would be a "red zone", an official release quoted state minister G Jagadish Reddy as saying.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who held a video conference with Additional Collectors and Municipal Commissioners of all districts from Hyderabad, directed municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners to ensure that people living in containment zones stay indoors. He suggested that essential items like milk and vegetables and medicines be delivered at the door step of residents in the containment zones by volunteers who should be provided with a separate dress code.

He directed the officials to book cases against those who flout guidelines to be followed in such zones. On Friday,state Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who found a group of migrant labourers walking on the road at Manoharabad to their native states from the outskirts of Hyderabad, asked them to stay at Manoharabad, a release said.

Though the group of migrant labourers sought to go to their native places, they relented after he promised them all support for their stay, it said. Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad (UoH),a Central university, said it has been identified as COVID19 testing centre under the city cluster identified by the Centre's Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The cluster in Hyderabad consists of Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), CSIR-Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB), National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), in addition to UoH. The coordinating institution for Hyderabad is CSIR- CCMB, the UoH release said.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: 118 new COVID-19 patients, count 3,320

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 3,320 on Friday with 118 persons testing positive, a health official said. Seven COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 201 in the state.At the same time, 31 patients recovere...

Nursing staff get a rousing welcome at AIIMS' NIC

The first batch of about 30 nursing personnel at AIIMS National Cancer Institute NIC here were welcomed on their return after treating 200 COVID-19 patients.Now, these nursing staff will go for a quarantine for at least seven days as a prot...

ICMR asks states to use rapid antibody tests for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspots

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has written to all states asking them to use rapid antibody tests for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspots. It underlined that the old standard frontline test for novel coronavirus diagnosis is a rea...

Pompeo tells Russia's Lavrov any new arms control talks must include China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told his Russian counterpart on Friday that any future arms control talks must focus on an American proposal for a new arms control accord that includes Russia and China, the State Department said. Pompeo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020