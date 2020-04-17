66 new cases of coronavirus reported in Telangana today
The COVID-19 cases have reached 562 in Telangana, with 66 new cases reported on Friday, said the State Health Department.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:42 IST
The COVID-19 cases have reached 562 in Telangana, with 66 new cases reported on Friday, said the State Health Department. "Today no deaths have been reported in the State. All the measures are being taken up to ensure the virus doesn't spread in the society," the Health Department said.
"18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cured in the State till now, it added. With 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 32 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
The total cases are inclusive of 1,766 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 452 deaths. At present, there are 11,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)
