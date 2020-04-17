'Delhi police chief approves Rs 1 L grant for his men catching corona-infection while discharging duty'

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has approved a grant of Rs one lakh to any officer who catches coronavirus infection during discharge of his official duty and tests positive for the disease, officials said on Friday. Shrivastava approved the grant for any officer or staff of Delhi Police who tests positive for COVID19 while discharging his or her duty, they said

The decision came at a time when the country-wide toll due to the coronavirus rose to 452 with 32 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 and rose to 13,835 on Friday.

