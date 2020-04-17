Self-help group distribute handmade masks to people in Delhi

Left Menu
As the Delhi government made it compulsory to wear masks while stepping out due to coronavirus, the self-help groups have now joined the government by distributing handmade face masks to the people on a daily basis in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:49 IST
A visual of the handmade mask prepared in New Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad As the Delhi government made it compulsory to wear masks while stepping out due to coronavirus, the self-help groups have now joined the government by distributing handmade face masks to the people on a daily basis in the national capital.

Aastha Welfare Society has been distributing handmade face masks to the people across different government and social organizations on a daily basis. There are a total of four separate teams of tailors working on a daily basis, and nearly 1000 to 1200 masks are made per day. House working women, the team of tailors and self volunteers are making masks.

Till now, face masks have been distributed to the staff of North MCD, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and other institutions. Veena Virmani, NGO member speaking to ANI said, "The government has issued strict guidelines to cover the face when the lockdown has started, seeing the way virus is spreading. Then I thought it will be a great initiative to help people by distributing handmade masks."

"Till now we have distributed around 15 thousand masks in Delhi and our target is to distribute at least 50 thousand masks to the needy people around us, " she said. "Around 1000 masks are being made on a daily basis. From where requirement requests are coming we are delivering it to them. We are buying clothes according to the guidelines and making it accordingly," she added. (ANI)

