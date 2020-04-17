Left Menu
2 more recover from COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar, total 21 cured in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-04-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 23:50 IST
Two persons recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday, taking the total number of patients cured of the deadly infection to 21 in the state, official sources said. Both the patients are residents of Bhubaneswar, the Health and Family Welfare department said, without divulging any details.

With the recovery of the two persons, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 38, an official said, adding that the duo tested double negative to the infectious virus during the last 24 hours. One person from Bhubaneswar had died of COVID-19 on April 6.

The recoveries have brought cheer among the people of the state capital that had reported 46 cases of the states total 60. This apart, the state in the last 48 hours has not reported any new positive case. The last five positive cases were detected on April 14, the official said.

The state government has announced its plan to undertake testing of at least 5,000 people in Bhubaneswar in the next seven days..

