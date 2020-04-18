Left Menu
COVID-19: J-K Police books 7 persons for concealing travel history

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:46 IST
Seven people were detained while they were trying to reach their homes by hiding in trucks amid the COVID-19 lockdown and booked for concealing their travel history in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. Police have started the process of sending them into quarantine as a COVID-19 prevention measure, they said.

They were apprehended by a police team at the Battal checkpost in the Majalta belt of the district after two trucks were intercepted, the officials said. All the seven persons, including the drivers of the trucks, were coming from Delhi and they managed to evade police at the Lakhanpur checkpost, they said. FIRs were registered against them for concealing travel history in order to evade the necessary quarantine process, the officials said.

Both the trucks have been seized. PTI AB ANB ANB.

