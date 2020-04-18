Left Menu
Mumbai police arrests man for spitting on Manipuri woman

A 23-year-old man, who allegedly spat on a woman from Manipur here in Kalina area on April 6, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 04:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 23-year-old man, who allegedly spat on a woman from Manipur here in Kalina area on April 6, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Friday. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Amir Mohammed Elias, a native of Kurla.

The incident came to light when after National commission of Women took cognisance of it and formed three teams to investigate the matter. "Yet another case of racial discrimination amid COVID-19 outbreak, a miscreant spat on a north-eastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW is looking into this matter for appropriate action," the commission tweeted. According to the victim's complaint, the incident occurred when she went to buy groceries with her sister when Elias approached them on a bike, took off her mask and spat on her near Kalina signal.

Not just NCW, social activist Linda Newmai also tweeted about the incident. Following which, the Mumbai Police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused. A case was then registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act and sections 270 and 352 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

