Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: No Friday prayers offered at mosques in Srinagar

No Friday prayers were offered at mosques in Srinagar, including the iconic Jamia Masjid, as the Central government has banned all gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:14 IST
Coronavirus: No Friday prayers offered at mosques in Srinagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No Friday prayers were offered at mosques in Srinagar, including the iconic Jamia Masjid, as the Central government has banned all gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Several Muslim clerics have also appealed to the people to offer Friday prayers at their houses.

A lockdown beginning March 25 was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. It brought about the closure of offices and factories, barring essential services. Flight and trains were stopped and people asked to stay at home. All educational institutes, public transport, cinema halls and malls have also been closed. The lockdown was recently extended till May 3. Meanwhile, 314 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Union Territory so far and out of these cases, 38 people have recovered/discharged while four have died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty: UN expert

The US must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from plunging into poverty, an independent UN human rights expert has said. UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty...

Rajasthan reports 2 more deaths of coronavirus, total 19

Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, an official said. Also, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,27...

Odisha police takes initiative to address domestic violence during lockdown

The Odisha police has come out with an initiative through which policemen will contact women who had earlier reported domestic violence to enquire about their condition over phone during the ongoing lockdown, an official said on Saturday. T...

Would not want to have potential clash with IPL, says CPL's CEO

Pete Russell, the Chief Operations Officer of the Caribbean Premier League CPL has said that the organisers of the tournament would not want to clash with the Indian Premier League IPL. Earlier this week, IPL was indefinitely suspended afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020