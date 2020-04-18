Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mississauga | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:24 IST
21 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 21 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, triggering concerns among the top military brass. It is the first such case of a sizeable number of military personnel being treated for COVID-19. The Indian Army has reported eight cases of the deadly virus so far.

"A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment," the Navy said in a statement. There has been no case of coronavirus onboard any of the ships and submarines of the Indian Navy.

A number of leading navies are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. A sailor on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier, reported as many as 500 cases of the virus. The French Navy has also been hit by the pandemic The Navy said all the infected personnel are undergoing treatment at a naval hospital in Mumbai. It said most of the people infected by the virus had come in contact with a sailor who had tested positive for COVID19 on April 7.

"They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. All primary contacts were tested for COVID-19. Entire in-living block was immediately put under quarantine," the Navy said, adding the INS Angre too has been put under the total lockdown. Sources said the top defence ministry officials as well as the naval headquarters are keeping an eye on the incident.

They said the Navy has ordered all its establishments to maintain highest precaution to protect the personnel from COVID-19. Last week, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, in a video message, told his personnel that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus.

"The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and it has never been seen before. Its impact has been extraordinary across the globe, including India," he said. The danger posed by this disease is real, imminent and unprecedented, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep millions from falling into poverty: UN expert

The US must take urgent additional steps to prevent tens of millions of middle-class Americans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic from plunging into poverty, an independent UN human rights expert has said. UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty...

Rajasthan reports 2 more deaths of coronavirus, total 19

Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, an official said. Also, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,27...

Odisha police takes initiative to address domestic violence during lockdown

The Odisha police has come out with an initiative through which policemen will contact women who had earlier reported domestic violence to enquire about their condition over phone during the ongoing lockdown, an official said on Saturday. T...

Would not want to have potential clash with IPL, says CPL's CEO

Pete Russell, the Chief Operations Officer of the Caribbean Premier League CPL has said that the organisers of the tournament would not want to clash with the Indian Premier League IPL. Earlier this week, IPL was indefinitely suspended afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020