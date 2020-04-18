Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Kalaburagi district administration has ordered to temporarily convert students' hostels of Gulbarga University and Central University of Karnataka Kadaganchi into quarantine centres amid the coronavirus crisis.

The order was issued by Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka has climbed to 359 including 13 deaths. (ANI)

