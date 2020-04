Need to mobilise scientists, engineers to work on innovative solutions to COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the COVID-19 pandemic as a "huge challenge" as well as an "opportunity", saying there is a need to mobilise the country's scientists, engineers and data experts to work on innovative solutions to the crisis. "The Covid19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity," he said in a tweet.

"We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis," the former Congress president said. On Thursday, Gandhi had called for a united fight against the pandemic and said a lockdown is not the solution to defeat coronavirus. He had asserted that aggressive testing is the "biggest weapon" to fight the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.