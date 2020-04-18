Man allegedly commits suicide by hanging self at residence in Delhi

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajendra and a suicide note was found on the spot.

The police received the information about the incident at around 6 am today, following which a team was sent to the spot immediately. The matter is being investigated by the police and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

