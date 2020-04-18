Left Menu
MMUs set off to provide specialist doctors' service in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:23 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday flagged off two teams of mobile medical units (MMU) as part of an initiative to cater to the medical needs of people across the union territory amid the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The MMUs, comprising eight specialist doctors of Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital Leh, were flagged off from Raj Niwas to Igoo and Nimoo villages.

"The MMU will not only help provide medical services of specialist doctors to the people in their villages but would facilitate the health department to track all the areas for COVID-19 screening," Mathur said. He emphasized focusing on far-flung areas like Changthang, Zanskar, Trans Singge-la and similar areas in Kargil district where people do not get enough coverage.

Mathur appreciated Director Health, Chief Medical Officer, Leh and the entire team of doctors and health workers for their dedicated services in the battle against COVID-19. The UT of Ladakh has recorded a total of 18 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 14 have recovered so far.

Only four active patients – three in Leh and one in Kargil – are under treatment and their condition is stated to be "stable", officials said. They said the UT administration is taking all possible measures to provide basic facilities to the people of Ladakh during the lockdown period.

The district administration Leh has launched electronic curfew pass (e-pass) services in order to ease out the system for issuing emergency movement passes and to mitigate hardships being faced by the general public especially patients, labourers, government employees and stranded people. "With the launch of e-pass services in the district, passes for vehicular movement during the lockdown period for various emergency situations can be applied online by following a simple procedure," District Magistrate, Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

