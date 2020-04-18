2 more coronavirus cases in Meghalaya, state count reaches 10: CM

Meghalaya reported two more positive COVID-19 cases, taking the state count to 10, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Saturday. "Two more positive cases detected taking the total to 10 active cases in the state. Both cases are from the house of the first patient one is family and other a helper in the house," Sangma tweeted.

The state on Wednesday reported its first death due to COVID-19. Earlier, a 69-year-old senior doctor of a Shillong-based hospital was tested positive for the virus on April 13. (ANI)

