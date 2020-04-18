Left Menu
Muslim family becomes saviour for Pune-based filmmakers amid lockdown in J-K

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:39 IST
Pune-based filmmaker Nachiket Guttikar was packing up things to leave for his home state Maharashtra when a nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the coronavirus threat. Guttikar, along with his team members Shamin Kulkarni and Ninad Datar, had arrived in this picturesque town on March 15 to shoot for a documentary. They were scheduled to board a flight to Pune from Jammu on March 25, but the announcement of the country-wide lockdown on March 24 meant that they had to further spent at least the next three weeks at the place.

"The situation was scary when the government announced the lockdown. We were in panic because the surface as well as the air traffic was suspended and all hotels were closed," Guttikar said. A Muslim family in Gatha village then offered them their house.

"We were fortunate enough that this family graciously came forward and offered us to stay with them," Guttikar said. "It has been several weeks that we are staying with this family. We are feeling at home because of the friendly nature of all the members," he said.

"I am quite sure that this type of hospitality cannot be found anywhere. This is the real Kashmiriyat which we often listen to," he added. The family of Nazim Malik considers itself fortunate that they got an opportunity to help distressed strangers in the wake of the crisis due to the pandemic outbreak.

"It is not a favour we had made to them. If tomorrow our children get stuck in the same situation, someone will surely extend a helping hand to them," Malik said. "The guests are are welcome to stay at my home till the situation demands," he said. PTI CORR TAS AQS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

