COVID-19: Three health workers attacked in Indore

A 30-year-old history-sheeter allegedly thrashed three health workers, including a woman, at Vinoba locality of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Saturday, police said. Paras Bourasi, a repeat offender, spotted a team of health workers entering the locality and using their mobile phones to record details there, inspector Vinod Dixit of Palasia police station said.

The accused, who was in the middle of an altercation with someone, allegedly assumed that the health workers were shooting a video of him fighting, and proceeded to attack them, he said. In fact, the health workers were conducting a survey in the area, when they were attacked, he added.

Bourasi snatched the woman health worker's mobile phone and smashed it on the ground, the official said, adding that the accused fled the scene after the attack. The accused has been booked under section 323 (use of criminal force to deter public servant from performing duties) of the Indian Penal Code and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, he said.

As many as 892 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore and 47 patients have succumbed to the infection there. Health workers have been surveying different areas in the city to stem the viral spread.

