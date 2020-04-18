Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:19 IST
One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in HP, total cases climb to 40

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 40, officials said. The man was identified as a Tablighi Jamaat member who had recently returned from Nizamuddin in Delhi and is a resident of Amb subdivision in Una district, Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

The DC told PTI that the man had returned to his home in Jaman Kuali village in Rajpur Jaswan panchayat around March 8-9 after attending a congregation in Nizamuddin last month. "We are surprised that he has been found positive over a month after returning from Nizamuddin Markaz. He may have come in contact with some other positive COVID-19 person. We are trying to find his primary contacts," he added.

The number of active cases in the state has risen to 22. They are being treated in various hospitals of the state. Twelve patients - three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts - have recovered.

Four persons were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two others have died. The two deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi who had been staying in Baddi since March 15 and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

