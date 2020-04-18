Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court backs EDF in dispute with distributors over supply contracts

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:05 IST
French court backs EDF in dispute with distributors over supply contracts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Electricity distributors in France cannot break contracts to buy nuclear power from EDF at pre-established prices, France's highest court has ruled, after some argued that the coronavirus outbreak materially altered the situation. Total is said to be among several power suppliers seeking to declare force majeure on agreed purchases of nuclear power from EDF after prices fell far below existing contracts.

After energy market regulator CRE rejected their bid, two lobby groups representing the power and gas distributors lodged an appeal with France's high-level State Council. In a ruling dated Friday, the Council said the coronavirus outbreak could indeed hurt revenues for power groups - but added that there was no evidence this posed an existential risk for the firms, which would otherwise constitute a force majeure.

It rejected the claim and said that there was no reason the suppliers and EDF could not instead pursue negotiations to ease the burden for the smallest and most vulnerable firms in particular. ANODE, one of two lobby groups that brought the claim and which represents distributors such as Eni, declined to comment. EDF could not immediately be reached for comment.

CRE did not disclose which firms had tried to declare force majeure, but three sources told Reuters that Total, EDF's biggest rival in France's retail power market, led the move. Under the so-called ARENH mechanism set up in 2011 to foster competition, EDF's rivals can buy up to 100 terawatt-hours (TWh), or about a quarter of its annual nuclear output, at a fixed price of 42 euros ($46.29) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

State-controlled EDF operates France's 58 nuclear reactors that account for around 75% of the country's electricity needs. The coronavirus outbreak and a national lockdown to curb its spread have led to a sharp drop in electricity demand, pushing wholesale prices lower.

France's baseload power contract for June delivery closed at 27.70 euros/MWh on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope and 'khaki' helped me defeat coronavirus: Delhi policeman

He remained hopeful in the midst of all the obstacles and thought of the khaki he had worn all his adult life. The courage his uniform espoused helped him win against an adversary as mysterious as the coronavirus. Assistant Sub-Inspector Je...

Woman travels from Jalna to Gujarat,tests coronavirus positive

At least 15 people working in a small industrial unit in Jalna district of Maharashtra have been shifted to government hospital after a 30-year-old woman worker tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. Authorities are no...

Virus takes cheer out of Zimbabwe independence celebration

Zimbabwe on Saturday celebrated the 40th anniversary of its independence, but without the traditional pomp and nationwide rallies because of a coronavirus lockdown. In an address on national television, President Emmerson Mnangagwa voiced o...

Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved, feels Pollock

Javagal Srinath spearheaded Indias pace attack in the 90s with aplomb but former South African seamer Shaun Pollock believes the Indian never got the credit he deserved. Srinath played 67 Tests and 229 ODIs between 1991 and 2003, taking 236...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020