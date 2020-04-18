Left Menu
Out of the total 14,378 COVID-19 cases in the country, 4,291 are related to the event held at Markaz, Nizamuddin in the national capital, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:34 IST
4,291 of total 14,378 COVID-19 cases related to Nizamuddin Markaz: Health Ministry
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, speaking at the press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Out of the total 14,378 COVID-19 cases in the country, 4,291 are related to the event held at Markaz, Nizamuddin in the national capital, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. "Out of the total 14,378 positive cases, 4,291 cases, approximately 29.8 per cent, are related to Nizamuddin Markaz cluster from a single source and affected 23 States and Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, among others," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said here during the daily briefing on COVID-19.

"84 per cent cases in Tamil Nadu, 63 per cent cases in Delhi, 79 per cent cases in Telangana, 59 per cent cases in UP and 61 per cent cases in Andhra Pradesh are related to the event," added Aggarwal. He further said that the cases related to Tablighi Jamaat's religious gathering at Nizamuddin had also affected States, which have a lower number of cases.

"For example, in Arunachal Pradesh, the one case reported there is related to this event. Similarly, in Assam, 32 out of 35 cases (91 per cent), Andaman & Nicobar's 10 out of 12 cases are also related to it," he said. The official said that this revealed that each person needs to follow social distancing and lockdown as per the government's guidelines.

He had earlier said that India's overall cure percentage stood currently at 13.85 per cent, taking into account the number of cured people, which stands at 1,992. According to Aggarwal, a total of 14,378 people have tested positive for the infection so far in the country and 480 deaths have been reported from across the country due to the coronavirus till now. (ANI)

