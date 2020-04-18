Left Menu
22 policemen quarantined in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:42 IST
Twenty-nine policemen were quarantined in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday after a man, who engaged in an altercation with them at a checkpost a few days ago, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.   Thirteen policemen were posted in Halti Barrier, 11 in Sihunta police station and five homeguard jawans in Sihunta of Chamba district, Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi said

The Chamba resident had an altercation with the police at Halti barrier and Sinhunta police station when he along with his two companions was entering the state from Punjab's Dera Bassi a few days ago. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

The DGP said an FIR has been registered against the man and his companions and they all have been quarantined at Thalel centre in Bhattiyat subdivision of the district.  Mardi thanked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for providing Himachal Pradesh police Rs 2 crore to procure masks, sanitisers, gloves, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and refreshment for police personnel and homeguard jawans.

