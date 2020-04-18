Left Menu
Maharashtra exempts print media from lockdown, prohibits newspaper delivery

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the print media would be exempted from the coronavirus lockdown from April 20 but said that door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines would be prohibited.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that the print media would be exempted from the coronavirus lockdown from April 20 but said that door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines would be prohibited. "Print media is hereby exempted from the lockdown from April 20, 2020. However, given the extent of the spread of COVID-19, door to door delivery of newspapers and magazines is prohibited," Maharashtra government said in an order issued today.

The decision was announced in the addendum to the consolidated revised guidelines for measures to be taken for the containment of coronavirus in the State. "Commissioners of all department Commissionerates and Directors of Directorates shall attend office with 10 per cent of their staff," it added.

The state government had on Friday issued a list of activities to be allowed in non-hotspots from April 20 including all health services, all agriculture, and horticulture activities among others. This comes days after the Central government issued relaxed guidelines to be implemented from April 20 during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected State with a total of 3,323 cases, of which 331 patients have recovered after treatment while 201 others have lost their lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

