328 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tally 3,648

328 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tally 3,648PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:13 IST
Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI)The number of coronaviruspatients in Maharashtra reached 3,648 on Saturday with 328 newpatients being detected
A health department official said out of 328, 184new patients were found in Mumbai and 78 in Pune
Six persons tested positive in Thane city, three inBhiwandi, three in Thane district, five in Raigad, 11 in MiraBhayander, five in Kalyan Dombivali, seven in Palghar, eightin Pimpri Chinchwad, three in Nagpur, two in Navi Mumbai, fourin Satara, one each in Akola, Amravati, Nandurbar, Panvel,Aurangabad, Vasai Virar and Pune district, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Aurangabad unit
Nagpur Municipal Corporation ensuring social distancing at vegetable Mandis, markets
Lupin's Aurangabad facility gets EIR from US FDA
COVID-19: Three lakh homes in Nagpur screened under NMC survey
Six Central Industrial Security Force personnel test coronavirus positive at Panvel near Mumbai: Official.