328 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tally 3,648

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI)The number of coronaviruspatients in Maharashtra reached 3,648 on Saturday with 328 newpatients being detected

A health department official said out of 328, 184new patients were found in Mumbai and 78 in Pune

Six persons tested positive in Thane city, three inBhiwandi, three in Thane district, five in Raigad, 11 in MiraBhayander, five in Kalyan Dombivali, seven in Palghar, eightin Pimpri Chinchwad, three in Nagpur, two in Navi Mumbai, fourin Satara, one each in Akola, Amravati, Nandurbar, Panvel,Aurangabad, Vasai Virar and Pune district, he said.

