Coronavirus cases in Punjab stand at 219

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Punjab stands at 219, including 31 cured, said the state's Department of Information and Public Relations on Saturday.

A total of 16 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the State so far.

A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

