Call of duty forces cop to postpone her marriage in Karnataka

The call of duty during the unprecedented time of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has made a deputy superintendent of police in Karnataka postpone her marriage. M J Pruthvi, posted at Malavalli in Mandya district, was supposed to get married to Dyamappa on April 5 at Dharwad and she had applied to go on leave during March end.

However, with the disease spreading from March 15 she realised that any kind of gathering was not advisable. Further, lockdown was effected across the country.

"It was then we decided not to hold the marriage," Pruthvi told PTI. Another reason behind postponing the marriage was that her presence was essential in Malavalli.

"Being the DySP of Malavalli, my presence here was very much important.Malavalli is declared as a hotspot now. It is in the red zone.

There are already 11 cases identified here," the police officer said. Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh took to twitter to praise Pruthvi.

"It is a matter of honour that the such an officer who is bold, competent, sincere and a role-model for the society is serving in Mandya district as the DySP," Sumalatha tweeted.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.