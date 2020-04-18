Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call of duty forces cop to postpone her marriage in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:30 IST
Call of duty forces cop to postpone her marriage in Karnataka

The call of duty during the unprecedented time of nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has made a deputy superintendent of police in Karnataka postpone her marriage. M J Pruthvi, posted at Malavalli in Mandya district, was supposed to get married to Dyamappa on April 5 at Dharwad and she had applied to go on leave during March end.

However, with the disease spreading from March 15 she realised that any kind of gathering was not advisable. Further, lockdown was effected across the country.

"It was then we decided not to hold the marriage," Pruthvi told PTI. Another reason behind postponing the marriage was that her presence was essential in Malavalli.

"Being the DySP of Malavalli, my presence here was very much important.Malavalli is declared as a hotspot now. It is in the red zone.

There are already 11 cases identified here," the police officer said. Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh took to twitter to praise Pruthvi.

"It is a matter of honour that the such an officer who is bold, competent, sincere and a role-model for the society is serving in Mandya district as the DySP," Sumalatha tweeted.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI creates 'Team Mask Force', PM wants everyone's participation

Featuring Indias most revered cricketers, the BCCI on Saturday uploaded a video to promote wearing masks in public places and help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an initiative that has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Mod...

Parl panel on finance should meet virtually to take stock of economy: Cong leader

As India grapples to contain the spread of COVID-19, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance should meet to take stock of the countrys economic situation and suggest ways to come out of the fin...

BOOM topple Adroit in BTS Southeast Asia action

BOOM Esports handed Team Adroit their first loss in BTS Pro Series Southeast Asia competition on Saturday. BOOM 2-3 swept the maps in 28 minutes and just under 32 minutes, dropping Adroit 3-1 into third place and leaving Fnatic 5-0 as the l...

49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372. Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020