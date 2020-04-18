49 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state tally reaches 1,372

As many as 49 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,372. "Forty-nine positive cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,372," Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said in a press conference.

He said that a total of 82 people were discharged after being treated for COVID-19 in the state today. A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the virus. (ANI)

