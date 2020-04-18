Left Menu
Haryana cops seize over 12,000 bottles of liquor being smuggled during lockdown

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:41 IST
The Haryana Police on Saturday seized over 12,000 bottles of liquor from two trucks in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts when these were being smuggled during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. In Jhajjar, police had received a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled in a truck under the guise of essential food items.

When the truck reached a check barrier in Jhajjar district, the police team signalled it to stop, but the driver stopped the vehicle ahead and escaped while a youth who was also in the truck was apprehended, a police department spokesperson said. During search of the truck, 11,424 bottles kept in 952 cartons were found concealed beneath 41 onion bags, he said.

"The truck bearing a sticker of essential supplies was being used in the smuggling of liquor. While the youth was detained, the truck was impounded,” he said. The arrested accused has been identified as Pramod, a resident of district Sonipat. The accused failed to produce any licence or permit with respect to the seized liquor.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he said. In a separate incident, Haryana Police seized 1,200 bottles of liquor in Kaithal district which was being smuggled in a truck.

Police also arrested the driver and the helper of the truck and seized the bottles which were packed in 100 cartons. The arrested accused were identified as Sunil Kumar (driver) and Rajbir alias Pola, the spokesperson of the police department said here.

He said that a police team on lockdown duty was present at a check barrier on Dhand road in the district. When the team signalled a truck coming from Kaithal side to stop, its driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape.

Police team chased the vehicle and intercepted it about 5 km away from the check point and arrested both the accused. The Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was seized from the truck, he said, adding the accused failed to produce any permit or licence in this regard.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and under the Excise Act had been registered against the accused and further investigation is under progress, the spokesperson said. In another incident on Saturday, the spokesperson said Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two persons from Rohtak district and seized 2.1 kg heroin from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Manjit alias Kalia, a resident of village Prem Nagar in district Bhiwani, and Sandesh Kumar alias Golu of village Kanwari, presently residing at Friends Colony, Bhiwani. Both accused were arrested by a team of STF Hisar. STF had got a tip-off that two persons in a car in the district were on way to deliver heroin to their contacts.

The police team nabbed the two accused at a barricade near Kharawar police post, he said. Police also arrested two more youths on the charges of possessing 287 gram of heroin in district Sirsa on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Jaspal Singh alias Jassi and Jagsir Singh alias Jagga, both residents of district Bathinda, Punjab. Both were nabbed at a check barrier on NH-9 while they were coming from Fatehabad side in a car. The team checked the vehicle and recovered 287 gram of heroin, he said.

“Initial investigation revealed that the accused were going to supply it among addicts in Bathinda and Rampura Phool area in Punjab. Both were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway,” he said..

