Gujarat's COVID-19 case tally spikes by 280 to 1376

Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 280 in COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected people in the state to 1376, a Health department official said. Ahmedabad alone accounted for 239 coronavirus positive cases. The city now has 862 such cases, the official added.

"Most of the new cases were reported from hotspot areas in Ahmedabad, mainly due to concentrated testing," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. Among other cities, Vadodara reported 16 cases, followed by Surat (13), Bhavnagar (4), Panchmahal (2), Rajkot (2). One case each was reported from Sabarkantha, Anand, Bharuch, Rajkot and Mahisagar, Ravi added.

