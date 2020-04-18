Left Menu
Rains trigger fear of wheat damage in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:15 IST
A hailstorm hit fields in Muktsar district on Friday, an official said, adding that the assessment of crop loss in affected areas was done. Image Credit: Flickr

Rains that lashed several places in Punjab in the last 24 hours have triggered fear among farmers that the standing wheat crop would get damaged. According to farmers, the rains have also "exposed the tall claims" of the state authorities for making a foolproof arrangement for saving crops at mandis from showers.

A hailstorm hit fields in Muktsar district on Friday, an official said, adding that the assessment of crop loss in affected areas was done. "Rains have damaged standing wheat crop at several places in the state. The government should compensate farmers for their crop loss," said Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh.

He claimed that there were not enough tarpaulins to cover produce which was brought to mandis by wheat growers in rain-hit areas. The rains occurred at a time when the wheat harvesting was going on in the state.

Officials of the Punjab agriculture department said harvesting in some areas may get delayed due to rains. "In some pockets of Muktsar district, hailstorms hit fields. We are assessing any damage to the crop," Punjab Agriculture Department Director Sutantra Airy said.

Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted, "The Deputy Commissioners of Muktsar and Bathinda have already instructed the field revenue staff to assess the damage. Compensation, rather the relief, shall be distributed expeditiously out of this State Disaster Relief Fund (SDEF)". Punjab is expecting the arrival of 135 lakh metric tonne of wheat in grain markets this season.

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

