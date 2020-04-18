Left Menu
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:17 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:15pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 12 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 603 42 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 85 37 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 23 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1707 72 42 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 6 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1376 93 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 227 88 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 341 47 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 33 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 384 104 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 399 257 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1360 68 69 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 3648 365 211 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 8 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 61 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 3 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 234 31 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1282 93 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1372 365 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 766 186 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 42 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 974 108 14 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 233 62 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 15317 2135 518 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 14792 and the death toll at 488. The ministry said that 2015 people have so far recovered from the infection.

