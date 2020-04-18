Left Menu
Lockdown: Sonowal urges his counterparts to provide relief to stranded people from Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:44 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday urged his counterparts from various states to provide relief to people from Assam stranded in their respective states due to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Sonowal called up Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra, Vijay Rupani of Gujarat, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and B S Yediyurappa of Karnataka and spoke with them over the issue, an official release said.

Sonowal requested the chief ministers to provide food, accommodation, and security to the stranded persons from the northeastern state and assured them of helping people from their states stranded in Assam, it said. "I will be grateful to you if you direct your respective district administrations to ensure the safekeeping of the people from Assam who for their professional, academic, medical and other requirements got stranded in your respective states," the release quoted Sonowal as saying.

He said the Assam government will require assistance from the local administrations to provide succour to the stranded people from the state. Sonowal said his administration has sent letters to various state governments over the issue.

Noting that his administration has received similar letters from other state governments requesting help for people from those states stranded in Assam, the chief minister said his government is providing food, accommodation, and security to them. Sonowal also apprised his counterparts of the situation in Assam arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and measures taken by his administration to mitigate the crisis, it added.

