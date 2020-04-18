Man held with over Rs 7.70 lakh in Jammu

One person was arrested with over Rs 7.70 lakh on Saturday as police stepped up checking across the city to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official said. A police party led by Nagrota Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mohan Sharma was checking movement passes of the vehicles when they came across the cash in a vehicle driven by Anuj Sharma, the official said.

He said Sharma was arrested and a case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and 51 of the Disaster Management Act was registered against him at Nagrota Police Station after it was found that he was moving without permission from the district magistrate. The cash was also seized and further investigation is on to ascertain source of the money, the official said.

He said police in Nagrota have so far registered 15 cases against lockdown violators. A team of Kana Chak Police Station also booked two drivers, Vishal Gupta and Narotam Singh, for violating prohibitory orders and venturing out of their homes in their private cars without permission.

"The general public is appealed to remain at home, maintain social distancing and cooperate with police to uphold lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus," the official said..

