Three CRPF personnel killed, two injured in terror attack in J-K's Sopore
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:09 IST
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. 42-year-old Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, CB Bhakare (38) from Maharashtra's Buldhan and Parmar Stayapal Singh (28) from Sabarkantha in Gujarat are the jawans who lost their lives in the attack.
According to officials, the area has been cordoned off and search operation is on. Some terrorists had attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore, officials said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
