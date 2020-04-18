Youth dies after beaten by miscreants during sanitisation work in UP's Rampur

A youth died after being allegedly beaten by miscreants in Rampur's Motipura village when he went for sanitisation work in wake of COVID-19. The police have registered an FIR against five persons of the same village.

"The deceased brother has informed us about the incident. He has alleged that the deceased was beaten by miscreants in Motipura village when he went for sanitisation work on April 14. The locals took the young man to a private hospital in Rampur. The doctors referred him to another hospital and he was then admitted to TMU Hospital in Moradabad district. He died there on April 17," Additional Superintendent of Police, Arun Kumar told ANI. "We have registered FIR against 5 people of Motipura village in this regard. The post mortem is yet to be done. We will take the action based on evidence during the investigation," he added.

Harishankar, the brother of the youth, alleged that five persons forcibly put sanitiser spray in his deceased brother's mouth "My brother went to spray santiser in wake of COVID-19 in Rampur on April 14. Five people beat him and forced sanitser spray in his mouth. Locals took him to hospital. I also reached the hospital. He was then referred to TMU Hospital in Moradabad and he died on April 17," Harishankar said. (ANI)

