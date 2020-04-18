Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 605

The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department. No death from the virus was reported today.

18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cured in the State till now, it added. The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country rose to 14,792 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.