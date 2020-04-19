Bihar govt surveys over 12 lakh houses to combat COVID-19

Left Menu
Over 12 lakh houses have been surveyed till Saturday under the Bihar government's door-to-door campaign, which was launched for gathering information and spreading awareness on COVID-19, as per the state government officials.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-04-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 12 lakh houses have been surveyed till Saturday under the Bihar government's door-to-door campaign, which was launched for gathering information and spreading awareness on COVID-19, as per the state government officials. The Bihar Health Department on Saturday submitted door-to-door campaign data to the state government. It says that so far 12,23,000 houses have been surveyed under the campaign and fever and cough problems were detected in 711 people, and the cases are now under investigation.

As fever and cough are symptoms of coronavirus, all 711 people will be tested for the virus, however, they cannot be called corona positive yet, said the health department. In Bihar, 85 people have tested positive for COVID-19, of which 2 have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

