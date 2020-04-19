Left Menu
45 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district count reaches 241

45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 241, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Sunday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 08:41 IST
Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"With 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in Agra, the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 241," said Singh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh is 969, of which 86 people have recovered/migrated and 14 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

45 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, district count reaches 241

